Hogan Lovells bolsters Greater China M&A practice with two partner hires

David Wang and Meka Meng have joined from Paul Hastings in Shanghai and Beijing.
September 07, 2025

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has bolstered its M&A team in Greater China with the addition of partners David Wang and Meka Meng, both from Paul Hastings.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media