Hillhouse Investment’s Rava Partners buys majority stake in Dash Living

The investment in the Apac serviced apartment and rental housing firm could be worth as much as $150m, with the money set to help expand Dash Living's footprint in the region, in particular in Japan.
April 01, 2025

Dash Living, a provider of rental housing solutions in Asia Pacific (Apac), has sold an undisclosed majority stake to Rava Partners, the real assets arm of global investment firm Hillhouse Investment.

