Haymarket celebrates 25 years of business in Asia

Haymarket Media Group commemorated its 25th anniversary of business activity in Asia last Wednesday evening (October 04), with company founder and former British deputy prime minister, Lord Michael Heseltine, travelling to Hong Kong to mark the occasion in person.

The anniversary was celebrated at the prestigious China Club in Central Hong Kong, which Lord Heseltine himself inaugurated alongside the inimitable late Sir David Tang, in 1991. He was joined at the celebratory cocktail reception by Haymarket's global CEO, Kevin Costello; the business’s global director of People and Communications, Celia MacMillan; and leader of the firm’s regional presence in Asia, managing director, Atifa Silk. Other special guests included British consul-general to Hong Kong and Macao, Brian Davidson CMG; as well as numerous C-suite leaders from global agencies and financial institutions.

Having first visited Hong Kong in 1963, Lord Heseltine reflected on the city’s positive spirit, sense of tremendous ambition and its continued appetite for transformation. He noted his impression of the city’s sophisticated economy upon first encounter and described the 1997 UK-China handover negotiations – in which he served as a member of the cabinet commission – as a “watershed moment”.

He remarked that Haymarket’s anniversary made him “emotional” and spoke of his excitement at the prospect of witnessing both Hong Kong and Haymarket’s continued, future achievements in the region. He deemed the tower cranes populating the city skyline as showcasing “confidence in Hong Kong on a chromatic scale”.