Hamzah Kahloon joins Nomura as co-head of global markets sales, Asia ex-Japan

Nomura has appointed Hamzah Kahloon as co-head of global markets sales, Asia ex-Japan, effective immediately, according to a company memo dated December 7, seen by FinanceAsia.

Based in Hong Kong, Kahloon will work alongside Corrinne Teo, and will be responsible for driving innovation and growth of Nomura’s solutions business. Teo and Kahloon will jointly head sales, with a focus on the flow and structured sales businesses, respectively, the memo said.

Kahloon will report to Samir Patel, Nomura’s head of global market sales, and John Goff, Nomura's head of global markets structuring. He will also become a member of both Nomura’s global sales executive committee as well as the Asia ex-Japan global markets executive committee, according to the memo.

Kahloon joins from BNP Paribas where he served in various senior leadership roles. He headed FICC and equity structuring, strategic equity, structured capital markets and corporate credit solutions sales in APAC, according to the memo.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Kahloon held senior leadership roles in structuring, origination and trading in the emerging markets division at Deutsche Bank based in London.