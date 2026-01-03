Global Infrastructure Partners invests in Philippines’ Aboitiz InfraCapital

Philippines’ conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, has agreed for Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to take a 40% stake in Aboitiz InfraCapital.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Philippines’ conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, has agreed for Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to take a 40% stake in Aboitiz InfraCapital.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].