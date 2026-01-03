Global Infrastructure Partners invests in Philippines’ Aboitiz InfraCapital

Philippines’ Aboitiz Equity Ventures has agreed for BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners to take a 40% stake in Aboitiz InfraCapital; the Philippines government is ramping up infrastructure investment.
January 03, 2026

Philippines’ conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures,  has agreed for Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to take a 40% stake in Aboitiz InfraCapital.

