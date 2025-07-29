Global ESG sukuk market to surpass $60bn by end of 2026: Fitch

Global ESG sukuk increased by 12% in H1 2025 to about $50bn equivalent outstanding. The GCC accounted for over half of this, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Malaysia and Indonesia together represented 40%. Pakistan made a market debut as an issuer.
July 29, 2025

The global environmental, social and governance (ESG) sukuk market is likely to surpass $60 billion (outstanding) by the end of 2026, according to Fitch Ratings. 

