Geely-owned Volvo hits Q1 slowdown amid ‘turbulence’; set to cut $1.9bn in costs

Volvo Cars' (Volvo) profits (EBIT) fell to SEK1.9 billion ($197.8 million) for Q1 2025, compared with SEK6.8 billion in Q1 2024.
