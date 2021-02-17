Five ESG trends to make sustainability count

As ESG comes under an ever-brighter spotlight by investors, corporates, regulators, bankers and other stakeholders, Rong Ren Goh of Eastspring Investments tells FinanceAsia why it is essential to address challenges such as data and transparency to drive outperformance in Asia.
February 17, 2021

The onset of Covid-19 triggered a new focus on environmental, social and governance ESG dynamics that doesn’t look like shifting.

Numerous surveys and research reports indicate this trajectory too, especially in Asia. For instance, Morningstar reported a record $5 billion in inflows to sustainable funds in the region for the fourth quarter of 2020, boosting total ESG assets at year-end to $25.4 billion up 131% over the past 12 months. The data showed that sustainable funds offered to mainland Chinese investors accounted for $3.9 billion, or 77% of the total, followed by South Korea, India and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service had previously predicted the market for sustainable bonds would...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222