Five ESG trends to make sustainability count

The onset of Covid-19 triggered a new focus on environmental, social and governance ESG dynamics that doesn’t look like shifting.

Numerous surveys and research reports indicate this trajectory too, especially in Asia. For instance, Morningstar reported a record $5 billion in inflows to sustainable funds in the region for the fourth quarter of 2020, boosting total ESG assets at year-end to $25.4 billion up 131% over the past 12 months. The data showed that sustainable funds offered to mainland Chinese investors accounted for $3.9 billion, or 77% of the total, followed by South Korea, India and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service had previously predicted the market for sustainable bonds would...