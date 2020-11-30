FinanceAsia reveals 2020's Australia/NZ house and issuer awards winners

Congratulations to all the winners of our annual Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards.
Today we reveal the winners of our best house and issuer awards, following yesterday's announcement of best deals, which you can read about here.
We would also like to thank the members of the editorial advisory board who provided input on shortlisted candidates where there was no conflict of interest:
Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy
Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB
David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairmanYojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC
Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non-executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum
Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura
One again, many thanks for all the submissions for what has been another highly competitive year, full of interesting and market-leading transactions.
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
UBS
BEST INVESTMENT BANK – NEW ZEALAND
Craigs Investment Partners
ISSUER OF THE YEAR - CORPORATE
Sydney Airport
ISSUER OF THE YEAR - FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
National Australia Bank
ISSUER OF THE YEAR – SUSTAINABILITY
ANZ
BEST M&A HOUSE
Goldman Sachs
BEST EQUITY HOUSE
UBS
BEST LOCAL BOND HOUSE
ANZ
BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND HOUSE
Citi
BEST DEBT FINANCE HOUSE
Westpac
BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE
National Australia Bank
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.