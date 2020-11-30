FinanceAsia reveals 2020's Australia/NZ house and issuer awards winners

Congratulations to all the winners of our annual Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards.

Today we reveal the winners of our best house and issuer awards, following yesterday's announcement of best deals, which you can read about here.

We would also like to thank the members of the editorial advisory board who provided input on shortlisted candidates where there was no conflict of interest:

Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy

Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB

David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairmanYojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC

Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non-executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum

Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura

One again, many thanks for all the submissions for what has been another highly competitive year, full of interesting and market-leading transactions.

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

UBS

BEST INVESTMENT BANK – NEW ZEALAND

Craigs Investment Partners

ISSUER OF THE YEAR - CORPORATE Sydney Airport ISSUER OF THE YEAR - FINANCIAL INSTITUTION National Australia Bank ISSUER OF THE YEAR – SUSTAINABILITY ANZ BEST M&A HOUSE Goldman Sachs

BEST EQUITY HOUSE

UBS

BEST LOCAL BOND HOUSE

ANZ

BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND HOUSE

Citi

BEST DEBT FINANCE HOUSE

Westpac

BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE

National Australia Bank