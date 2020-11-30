Celebrating Excellence

FinanceAsia reveals 2020's Australia/NZ house and issuer awards winners

We are pleased to announce the winners of the best houses and best issuers in our 2020 Annual Achievement Awards for Australia and New Zealand.
November 30, 2020

Congratulations to all the winners of our annual Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards.

Today we reveal the winners of our best house and issuer awards, following yesterday's announcement of best deals, which you can read about here.

We would also like to thank the members of the editorial advisory board who provided input on shortlisted candidates where there was no conflict of interest:
 
Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy
 
Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB
 
David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairmanYojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC 
 
Mary Ploughman  - Chairman Plenti; non-executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum
 
Sangeeta Venkatesan  - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura
 
One again, many thanks for all the submissions for what has been another highly competitive year, full of interesting and market-leading transactions. 
 
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK – NEW ZEALAND
 
Craigs Investment Partners
 
 
ISSUER OF THE YEAR - CORPORATE
 
Sydney Airport 
 
 
ISSUER OF THE YEAR  - FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
 
National Australia Bank
 
 
ISSUER OF THE YEAR – SUSTAINABILITY
 
ANZ
 
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
Goldman Sachs
 
 
BEST EQUITY HOUSE 
 
UBS 
 
 
BEST LOCAL BOND HOUSE
 
ANZ
 
 
BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND HOUSE
 
Citi
 
 
BEST DEBT FINANCE HOUSE
 
Westpac
 
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE
 
National Australia Bank
 
 
 
 
