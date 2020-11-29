FinanceAsia reveals 2020's Australia/NZ deal awards winners

Congratulations to the winners of our annual Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards.
It has been a tumultuous year for the financial markets, but the competition has been as intense as ever. Australia and New Zealand have been responsible for some record-breaking deals and a strong showing in terms of innovation, execution and good secondary market performance.
We would also like to thank the members of the editorial advisory board who provided input on shortlisted candidates where there was no conflict of interest:
Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy
Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB
David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and advisory board member Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC
Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum
Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura
The following represents our pick of the best transactions from January 1 2020.
BEST IPO
HomeCo Daily Needs’ A$300 million ($219 million) Reit IPO
Joint lead managers and underwriters: Goldman Sachs, Macquarie
Joint lead managers: Jarden, Morgans, Ord Minnett
Co-managers: Bell Potter Securities, Commonwealth Securities, E.L.&C. Baillieu, Escala Partners
Legal advisors: Baker & Mckenzie, Bell Gully
BEST SECONDARY OFFERING
Afterpay’s A$920 million ($635 million) follow-on and co-founder sell-down
Financial advisors: Citi, Goldman Sachs
Legal advisors:
Issuer: Baker & McKenzie
Managers: Allen & Overy
BEST HYBRID (includes equity-linked)
Scentre’s $3 billion subordinated notes
Structuring advisor: UBS
Joint lead managers: ANZ, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, HSBC, US Bancorp, UBS
Legal advisors:
Issuer: Allen & Overy
Managers: Linklaters, Sidley Austin
BEST M&A DEAL
Vodafone Hutchison Australia's A$21 billion ($15 billion) acquisition of TPG Telecom
Financial advisors:
Buy side: BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank
Sell side: Macquarie Capital
Legal advisors:
Buy side: Allens, Norton Rose Fulbright
Sell side: Herbert Smith Freehills
Fairness opinion advisor: Lonergan Edwards & Associates
BEST LOCAL BOND DEAL
The Australian Office of Financial Management's A$21 billion 2031 bond
Joint lead managers: Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, UBS, Westpac
BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND DEAL
Newcrest Mining’s $1.15 billion dual tranche bond, plus any and all tender offering
Active bookrunners and tender dealer managers: BofA Securities, JP Morgan, RBC
Passive bookrunners: Barclays, HSBC, MUFG
BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL
Ichthys’ $11.9 billion LNG refinancing and re-pricing
Sponsors: INPEX, Total, CPC Corp, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas
Export credit agencies: NEXI, K-Sure, Atradius, Euler Hermes, Korea Eximbank, bpifrance
Financial advisors: Citi, Mizuho
Mandated lead arrangers: BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC
Legal advisors:
Issuer: Allen & Overy
Lenders: Latham & Watkins
BEST DEBT FINANCE DEAL (includes securitization and structured finance)
The $1.002 billion multi-currency financing of GenesisCare’s acquisition of 21st Century Oncology
Joint global co-ordinators and mandated lead arrangers: KKR Credit Markets, Morgan Stanley
Mandated lead arrangers: BofA Securities, HSBC, Jefferies
Legal advisors:
Issuer: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Lenders: Linklaters
BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL - financial institution
ANZ’s A$1.25 billion ($903 million) Sustainable Development Goals bond
Lead manager: ANZ
BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL - corporate
Sydney Airport's A$600 million ($443 million) two-way ESG bond
Joint lead managers: MUFG, National Australia Bank, Scotiabank
Legal advisors:
Issuer: Sidley Austin
Managers: Greenberg Traurig
MOST INNOVATIVE DEAL
Bank of Queensland’s A$750 million ($553 million) floating rate conditional pass through covered bond
Sole arranger: National Australia Bank
Joint lead managers: ANZ, National Australia Bank, UBS
BEST CAPITAL RAISE DURING COVID-19
Woolworths A$1 billion ($740 million) dual tranche MTN
Joint lead managers: ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac
BEST NEW ZEALAND DEAL
Shinsei Bank’s NZ$659 million ($419 million) acquisition of UDC Finance
Financial advisors: Craigs Investment Partners, Morgan Stanley
Financing arrangers: ANZ, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley
Legal advisors:
Buy side: Simpson & Grierson
Sell side: Russell McVeagh
