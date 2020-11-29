FinanceAsia reveals 2020's Australia/NZ deal awards winners

Congratulations to the winners of our annual Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards.

It has been a tumultuous year for the financial markets, but the competition has been as intense as ever. Australia and New Zealand have been responsible for some record-breaking deals and a strong showing in terms of innovation, execution and good secondary market performance.

We would also like to thank the members of the editorial advisory board who provided input on shortlisted candidates where there was no conflict of interest:

Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and advisory board member Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura The following represents our pick of the best transactions from January 1 2020.

BEST IPO

HomeCo Daily Needs’ A$300 million ($219 million) Reit IPO

Joint lead managers and underwriters: Goldman Sachs, Macquarie

Joint lead managers: Jarden, Morgans, Ord Minnett

Co-managers: Bell Potter Securities, Commonwealth Securities, E.L.&C. Baillieu, Escala Partners

Legal advisors: Baker & Mckenzie, Bell Gully

BEST SECONDARY OFFERING

Afterpay’s A$920 million ($635 million) follow-on and co-founder sell-down

Financial advisors: Citi, Goldman Sachs

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Baker & McKenzie

Managers: Allen & Overy

BEST HYBRID (includes equity-linked)

Scentre’s $3 billion subordinated notes

Structuring advisor: UBS

Joint lead managers: ANZ, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Citi, HSBC, US Bancorp, UBS

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Allen & Overy

Managers: Linklaters, Sidley Austin

BEST M&A DEAL

Vodafone Hutchison Australia's A$21 billion ($15 billion) acquisition of TPG Telecom

Financial advisors:

Buy side: BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank

Sell side: Macquarie Capital

Legal advisors:

Buy side: Allens, Norton Rose Fulbright

Sell side: Herbert Smith Freehills

Fairness opinion advisor: Lonergan Edwards & Associates

BEST LOCAL BOND DEAL

The Australian Office of Financial Management's A$21 billion 2031 bond

Joint lead managers: Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, UBS, Westpac

BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND DEAL

Newcrest Mining’s $1.15 billion dual tranche bond, plus any and all tender offering

Active bookrunners and tender dealer managers: BofA Securities, JP Morgan, RBC

Passive bookrunners: Barclays, HSBC, MUFG

BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL

Ichthys’ $11.9 billion LNG refinancing and re-pricing

Sponsors: INPEX, Total, CPC Corp, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas

Export credit agencies: NEXI, K-Sure, Atradius, Euler Hermes, Korea Eximbank, bpifrance

Financial advisors: Citi, Mizuho

Mandated lead arrangers: BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Allen & Overy

Lenders: Latham & Watkins

BEST DEBT FINANCE DEAL (includes securitization and structured finance)

The $1.002 billion multi-currency financing of GenesisCare’s acquisition of 21st Century Oncology

Joint global co-ordinators and mandated lead arrangers: KKR Credit Markets, Morgan Stanley

Mandated lead arrangers: BofA Securities, HSBC, Jefferies

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Lenders: Linklaters

BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL - financial institution

ANZ’s A$1.25 billion ($903 million) Sustainable Development Goals bond

Lead manager: ANZ

BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL - corporate

Sydney Airport's A$600 million ($443 million) two-way ESG bond

Joint lead managers: MUFG, National Australia Bank, Scotiabank

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Sidley Austin

Managers: Greenberg Traurig

MOST INNOVATIVE DEAL

Bank of Queensland’s A$750 million ($553 million) floating rate conditional pass through covered bond

Sole arranger: National Australia Bank

Joint lead managers: ANZ, National Australia Bank, UBS

BEST CAPITAL RAISE DURING COVID-19

Woolworths A$1 billion ($740 million) dual tranche MTN

Joint lead managers: ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac

BEST NEW ZEALAND DEAL

Shinsei Bank’s NZ$659 million ($419 million) acquisition of UDC Finance

Financial advisors: Craigs Investment Partners, Morgan Stanley

Financing arrangers: ANZ, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley

Legal advisors:

Buy side: Simpson & Grierson

Sell side: Russell McVeagh