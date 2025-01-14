FinanceAsia Awards 2025 -- open now

The FinanceAsia team is delighted to open submissions to the 29th edition of our annual flagship Awards, the FinanceAsia Awards 2025, which recognise the best banks, brokers, rating agencies, consultants, law firms and non-bank financial institutions across the region.

In 2024 markets grappled with significant challenges, including higher than expected interest rates, a slow Chinese economy and several high-profile elections.



On a more positive note, the year saw a number of large M&A deals, IPOs and bond offerings, with markets such as India and Japan performing particularly well. A combination of new technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and the drive towards net zero, will continue to be seen as key investment opportunities in the region.



The FinanceAsia team is once again inviting market participants to showcase their capabilities when supporting clients. We want to celebrate those institutions that have shown a determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clients, through a display of commercial and technical acumen.



We look forward to meeting the winners and highly commendeds at the FinanceAsia Awards Ceremony in June.

Enter now here: https://bit.ly/3Ptn5KA.

Key Dates

Launch date: January 14, 2025

Entry and submission deadline: February 27, 2025

Winners announced: Week of April 7, 2025

Awards ceremony / gala dinner: June 17, 2025

Eligibility period: All entries should relate to acheivements from the period January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024