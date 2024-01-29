FinanceAsia Awards 2024 -- open now

Welcome to the 28th edition of the FinanceAsia Awards!

The FinanceAsia team is delighted to open up submissions to the 28th edition of our annual flagship Awards, which recognise the best banks, brokers and rating agencies across Asia.

After a year of relatively normalcy, at least in terms of regional travel, Asia’s financial institutions have been confronting challenges other than a global pandemic. These include high interest rates, a stumbling property market in China, disruptions to shipping and geopolitical tensions – all of which are impacting the region's financial markets. In addition, this year will bring a number of significant elections, including in India and the US.

Amid the headwinds, there are tentative signs of optimism. While experts believe that 2024 may not deliverthe sustained rebound markets have been looking for, there is a sign that deals could begin to return to a more “normal” level. A combination of new technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the drive towards net zero, and the return of hospitality and travel, will be seen as key investment opportunities.

It is with these factors in mind, that the FinanceAsia team invites market participants to showcase their capabilities in supporting clients as they navigate the economic outlook. We want to celebrate those institutions that have shown a determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clients, through a solid display of commercial and technical acumen.

We look forward to meeting the winners at the FinanceAsia Awards Ceremony in June.

For more details of he awards and how to enter, please visit this link

ENTER HERE Key dates

Entry deadline: March 11, 2024

Eligibility period: All entries should relate to achievements during the period of January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023

Winner announcements: April 15, 2024

Awards ceremony: June 27, 2024 FA reserves the right to reject work it feels does not comply with the spirit of the awards