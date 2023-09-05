FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: Enter Now!

It is with great pleasure we announce that FinanceAsia’s Achievement Awards 2023 are officially open!

Once more shining a spotlight on those who have demonstrated perseverance, resilience and innovation, our annual end-of-year Achievement Awards recognise excellence in bringing issuers and investors together to develop Asia Pacific’s financial markets.

This year we have expanded our categories to reflect a resurgent regional economy that is flourishing despite recent challenges.

In our Deal Awards, new categories for Best Bond Deal and Best Equity Deal will be awarded to those key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

We have also introduced our new Deal Maker Poll to recognise individuals who have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals in 2023. Open to third-party nominations, it recognises professional excellence across a spectrum of industry expertise.

Open for nomination across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, please refer to Achievement Awards homepage for all details relating to the submission of entries, categories judging criteria and the timing of our selection process.

Good luck!

Important dates

All entries must relate to achievements between the period of: October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023

Entry Deadline October 11 at 23:59 HKT, 2023

Winners Announced: November 15-17