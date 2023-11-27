FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: ANZ's best finance houses revealed

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

This year we expanded the categories to reflect a resurgent regional economy that is performing robuslty despite recent challenges. We also introduced our new Dealmaker Poll to recognise individuals who have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals.

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the House Awards - ANZ category.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming winter print edition of the FinanceAsia magazine.

>> BEST DEBT FINANCE HOUSE <<

Citi

>> BEST EQUITY HOUSE <<

Barrenjoey Capital Partners

>> BEST INTERNATIONAL BOND HOUSE <<

Citi

>> BEST INVESTMENT BANK - AUSTRALIA <<

UBS

>> BEST INVESTMENT BANK - NEW ZEALAND <<

Forsyth Barr

>> BEST ISSUER - CORPORATES <<

AusNet

>> BEST LOCAL BOND HOUSE <<

ANZ Banking Group

>> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE <<

Societe Generale