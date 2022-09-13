FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2022: Enter now!

We are delighted to announce that entry to FinanceAsia’s Achievement Awards 2022 is officially open!

FinanceAsia’s annual end-of-year Achievement Awards recognise excellence in bringing issuers and investors together to develop Asia Pacific’s financial markets.

Showcasing true talent across the region, our 2022 awards process coincides with our 26th year of publication. While Asia’s capital markets may look very different today compared with when we launched our coverage back in 1996, the region continues to offer diverse opportunities and challenges to participants within the financial industry.

Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight those of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

Putting a spotlight on those who have demonstrated perseverance, resilience and innovation, in spite of the continued market disruption brought about by the global pandemic, the FA team will select those deals and teams that stand out from their peers, with the support of our esteemed editorial advisory board.

Open for nomination across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, please refer to Achievement Awards homepage and entry kit for all details relating to the submission of entries, categories judging criteria and the timing of our selection process.

Good luck!

Important dates

All entries must relate to achievements between the period of: October 09, 2022 - November 04, 2022

Entry Deadline 6PM, Friday, November 04, 2022

Winners Announced (Asia) Monday-Wednesday 05-07 December 2022

Winners Announced (ANZ) Thursday-Friday, 08-09 December 2022