FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2020, why they won: part 2

Congratulations once again to the second set of winners for our Achievement Awards 2020.

Today we publish part 2 of our deal awards following part 1's issuer and deal awards. Part 3 will cover our house awards.

MEGATREND DEAL OF THE YEAR ESG, BEST OF SOUTH EAST ASIA DEALS OF THE YEAR

Star Energy Geothermal Salak Darajat’s $1.1 billion amortizing senior secured green bond

Global co-ordinators Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank

Joint bookrunner Barclays

Co-manager BPI Capital

...