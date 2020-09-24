FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2020 now open for submissions

FinanceAsia is pleased to announce that the judging period is now open for our annual end-of-year Achievement Awards, recognising excellence in bringing issuers and investors together in the development of Asia's financial markets.

The categories for which we invite nominations are:

DEAL AWARDS

REGIONAL DEAL AWARDS

HOUSE AWARDS

This year we have introduced new awards and categories including individual awards for the best ESG, healthcare, property and tech deals. In recognition of an incredibly difficult year for the financial markets, we have also decided to include a special Covid-19 award that recognizes superior execution and market timing.

Submissions should come in by Friday October 16 2020 through this dedicated Nominations Platform. If your submission is shortlisted, FinanceAsia's editorial team may contact you to arrange a more detailed pitch briefing in late-October and early-November.

The period that will be considered for these awards is December 1 2019 until the awards are announced.

The final decision will be made by FinanceAsia’s editorial team and announced on financeasia.com in late November 2020.

Please click here to download the submission guidelines and rulebook, which includes the full list of awards.

For further enquiries please visit www.financeasia-awards.com or contact us at financeasia.awards@haymarket.asia.