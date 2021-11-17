Finance Asia – Achievement Awards: Asia’s best financial houses revealed

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia and Australia/New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our advisory board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the House Awards – Asia category.

As a reminder, each entity was considered according to the following criteria;

Achievement against Objectives (30%)

Challenges and Risk (25%)

Customer Relationship (25%)

Technology and Innovation (10%)

Success (10%)

The winners

The rationale behind our selection of winners will be detailed in our winter edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, due to publish in late December. Look out for further winner announcements:

