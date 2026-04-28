Fast-growing panda bond market helping repay US dollar debt

Countries and international institutions are increasingly issuing panda bonds to repay US dollar debt and reduce the US dollar portion of their debt structure.
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Countries and international institutions are increasingly issuing panda bonds to repay US dollar debt and reduce the US dollar portion of their debt structure.
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