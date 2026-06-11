FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers (HK) has emerged as one of Hong Kong’s most dynamic securities services providers, combining rapid client growth, product innovation, technology leadership and capital markets expertise to redefine the digital investing experience.

In 2025, the firm strengthened its position as a leading multi-asset platform by integrating traditional securities, virtual assets, cash management and capital markets services within a single ecosystem, creating a differentiated proposition for retail, high net worth and institutional investors alike.

The scale of the firm’s growth was impressive. Hong Kong was a major contributor to the group’s funded-client expansion, while client assets and trading activity surged throughout the year.

More specifically, Tiger Brokers maintained a strong focus on attracting high-quality clients, with average net asset inflows of approximately USD 43,000 per newly-acquired funded client, helping drive substantial asset growth and reinforcing the quality of its franchise. This combination of scale and client quality has translated into one of the strongest user engagement and monetisation profiles across the group’s global markets.

A key differentiator has been Tiger Brokers’ ability to stay ahead of market trends through innovation. During 2025, the firm became one of Hong Kong’s first mainstream online brokerages to offer seamless access to both traditional securities and virtual assets through a single platform. Professional investors can trade cryptocurrencies alongside equities, options, futures, funds and US Treasuries, enabling more efficient portfolio construction and asset allocation. The launch of cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal services further strengthened its leadership in digital asset investing.

Technology remains central to the firm’s strategy. TigerAI, the company’s AI-powered market assistant, was enhanced through integration with DeepSeek-R1, delivering more advanced reasoning capabilities and increasingly personalised investment insights.

Meanwhile, Tiger Vault has transformed cash management by allowing clients to automatically sweep idle cash into money market funds while maintaining liquidity for trading and subscriptions. Together, these innovations have helped create a more intelligent and efficient investing journey from research and idea generation through to execution.

Tiger Brokers (HK) has also expanded its institutional and capital markets capabilities. The introduction of Delivery Versus Payment (DVP) services and equity repo solutions, along with the continued development of TradingFront, its turnkey asset management platform, all demonstrate a commitment to serving professional investors, family offices and asset managers. TradingFront AI further enhanced this offering by providing real-time portfolio, risk and allocation insights to support more informed client engagement.

The firm’s growing influence in Hong Kong’s equity capital markets was equally impressive. In 2025, Tiger Brokers participated in 37 Hong Kong equity offerings, including 35 IPOs, achieving a 32% market share by project count.

Notable transactions included Mixue Group’s landmark IPO, one of the most heavily subscribed retail offerings in Hong Kong history, as well as the listings of Chifeng Gold and Zhou Liu Fu Jewellery. These transactions highlighted strengths in both distribution and underwriting execution.

By combining cutting-edge technology, multi-asset innovation, institutional-grade infrastructure and expanding capital markets capabilities, Tiger Brokers (HK) has established a distinctive position within Hong Kong’s securities services landscape.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects our team’s dedication to delivering a smarter and more seamless investing experience in Hong Kong." said Shan Wang, Chief Operating Officer at Tiger Brokers. "We remain committed to strengthening our platform, expanding our offerings, and creating long-term value for investors through innovation and trusted market access.”

Contact Amie Leung

T: +852 6089 1897