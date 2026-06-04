FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: Jefferies

Jefferies' expanding presence across Asia is increasingly reshaping perceptions of what an international investment bank can achieve in the region's fast-evolving capital markets.

Across equity capital markets (ECM), M&A advisory and broad investment banking, the firm distinguished itself through a combination of landmark transactions, premium valuations, differentiated structuring capabilities and an increasingly deep on-the-ground franchise. It also showed a willingness to lead on complex, first-of-their-kind situations.

In Vietnam, Jefferies established itself as the leading international ECM and investment banking franchise during the awards period. The firm was also the only foreign house to complete both IPO and block trade transactions in the local market during the year.

Its ECM platform achieved leadership across all major league table metrics, ranking number one by apportioned deal value, deal count and net revenue. Transactions involving blue-chip Vietnamese corporates such as VIB, Masan, Vietcombank and VPS reinforced Jefferies’ growing relevance to the country’s capital markets ecosystem.

Crucially, the bank paired this local execution capability with its broader platform spanning more than 95 sectors globally.

Meanwhile, in India, Jefferies delivered one of the strongest years by any foreign investment bank in recent memory. Across ECM and M&A, the franchise executed 32 transactions with an aggregate deal value of approximately $16 billion, while ranking as the number one ECM foreign bookrunner for 2025.

The firm’s credentials were strengthened by its ability to deliver premium valuations and highly differentiated strategic outcomes across healthcare, infrastructure, FIG, technology and consumer. Transactions such as Sahyadri Hospitals, Tessolve, and Schott Poonawalla demonstrated an ability to command industry-leading multiples, while landmark deals included the first full cash exit by private equity promoters from a listed affordable housing finance company, along with the largest fundraise for a semiconductor engineering company in India.

Jefferies also demonstrated notable strength in India’s rapidly evolving alternatives and infrastructure capital markets ecosystem, ranking as the top global bank bookrunner for InvITs and REIT QIPs by issue size.

In Indonesia, Jefferies has emerged as a leading international investment banking and M&A franchise.

Within a short timeframe, the bank has risen to number one by fee share in both investment banking and M&A advisory, executing some of the market’s largest and most sophisticated cross-border transactions.

Among the stand-out transactions was the $1.2 billion sale of Yupi Indo Jelly Gum to Affinity Equity Partners, which showcased Jefferies’ ability to structure bespoke solutions and manage highly competitive sale processes to maximise valuation outcomes.

“These seven awards across Asia are a clear recognition of the growing strength and standing in the region of Jefferies’ ECM and M&A franchises,” said Chris Laskowski, Head of Asia Investment Banking at Jefferies. “We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we are proud to support them as a long-term, strategic partner, helping to drive growth and value across Asia and beyond.”

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Jefferies Hong Kong Limited

T: +852 3743 8000