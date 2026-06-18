FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: HSBC

HSBC reinforced its position as Hong Kong’s most prominent banking institution in 2025 through a combination of market leadership, innovation, connectivity and long-term commitment to the city’s development.

Celebrating its 160th anniversary, the bank set the benchmark by delivering industry-leading performances across retail, wealth and commercial banking, as well as capital markets and digital transformation.

HSBC maintained its position as number-one by deposits, profitability and customer base, welcoming more than 1.1 million new-to-bank customers during 2025 to take its total customer base beyond seven million – supported by continued investment in physical and digital distribution channels.

At the same time, it retained leadership positions across insurance, cards, loans, retail wealth management, brokerage trading, mutual funds and structured products.

Innovation remained a defining differentiator for HSBC. It averaged more than one new enhancement per day by launching more than 600 new digital journeys and features during the year. More than 60% of customers now regularly use at least one HSBC mobile application, reflecting the success of its digital-first strategy.

The bank also introduced Hong Kong’s first bank-led blockchain-based tokenised deposit settlement service, plus completed a landmark cross-bank tokenised deposit transfer under the HKMA’s Project Ensemble initiative – helping shape the future of digital finance in the city. It was also among the first institutions to participate in Payment Connect, enabling real-time cross-boundary Hong Kong dollar and renminbi remittances.

HSBC continued to play a pivotal role in strengthening Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre. The bank ranked number one in both debt capital markets and leveraged acquisition finance, while advising on and financing many of the market’s most significant transactions.

These included the HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) digital green bond issuance by the Hong Kong government, the world’s largest digital bond, along with various landmark M&A, IPO, syndicated loan and sustainable finance transactions. HSBC also completed one of the first trades under the offshore renminbi bond repo framework, further supporting the internationalisation of the Chinese currency and Hong Kong’s role as a gateway between China and global markets.

HSBC’s leadership extended well beyond traditional banking. In trade finance, we maintained our strong performance with a market share of 32.6% while successfully migrating millions of pension scheme members to Hong Kong’s new e-MPF platform in one of the most significant transformations for the city’s retirement industry. Note: *Market share refers to HSBC Group balances in Hong Kong compared with HKMA Hong Kong market data as of December 2025

Beyond financial performance, HSBC demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting businesses and communities. For example, the bank’s Innovation Banking platform expanded support for startups and high-growth companies. Through more than 150 events focused on helping Chinese companies expand internationally, alongside its Global Investment Summit attracting thousands of delegates, HSBC continued to strengthen Hong Kong’s role as a global hub for capital, investment and enterprise.

Combining scale, innovation, connectivity and sustained investment in Hong Kong’s future, HSBC’s ability to lead across multiple key banking segments, while simultaneously helping shape the next generation of financial infrastructure, made it a deserving winner of this award.

“Our strength comes from leading where it matters most: Hong Kong’s #1 banking franchise, built on scale, capability and deep customer loyalty. We’ve proven we can deliver, growing our client base and increasing product penetration, and we’re carrying strong momentum into the future by investing with focus to capture the structural growth trends shaping our market,” said Maggie Ng, CEO Hong Kong, HSBC.

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