Expect more Hong Kong privatisations in 2020

In 2019, almost thirty companies were delisted from the Hong Kong exchange, three time more than the previous year after the bourse implemented new rules to expel companies permanently if shares were suspended between 12 to 18 months without any resolution. The company exodus comes as the Hong Kong exchange initiated new guidelines to allow fast growing unprofitable companies with weighted voting rights.

Of those delisted, the Hong Kong stock exchange reported 10 companies withdrawing as part of a plan to privatise there were 12 privatisation announcements in total during the same period, a 20% increase on the year before. Although it’s hard to predict the exact...