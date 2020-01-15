Financial restructuring

Expect more Hong Kong privatisations in 2020

Amid the implementation of new trading rules and access to cheaper financing, increasing numbers of public companies in Hong Kong are choosing to delist or privatise even as bourse rules allow unprofitable companies to go public.
January 15, 2020

In 2019, almost thirty companies were delisted from the Hong Kong exchange, three time more than the previous year after the bourse implemented new rules to expel companies permanently if shares were suspended between 12 to 18 months without any resolution.  The company exodus comes as the Hong Kong exchange initiated new guidelines to allow fast growing unprofitable companies with weighted voting rights.

Of those delisted, the Hong Kong stock exchange reported 10 companies withdrawing as part of a plan to privatise there were 12 privatisation announcements in total during the same period, a 20% increase on the year before.  Although it’s hard to predict the exact...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222