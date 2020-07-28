Russia

Exclusive: How Credit Bank of Moscow is looking east to China

Chief executive Vladimir Chubar explains why he is embracing the close relationship between Russia and China.
Vladimir Chubar, chief executive, Credit Bank of Moscow
Vladimir Chubar, chief executive, Credit Bank of Moscow
July 28, 2020

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of the special relationship between Russia and China. “Our partner,” is how he described it.

Nowhere is the close relationship between the two countries more visible than in banking.

For the last 18 months, Credit Bank of Moscow CBM, the country’s eight largest bank in terms of assets, has been leading the way as it develops an ever-closer relationship with China.

It is starting to embed itself in the Asian financial landscape.

For example, in April last year, the bank raised a $500 million syndicated loan with ICBC and Harbin Bank as lead...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222