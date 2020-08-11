Banking

Exclusive: Deutsche Bank promotes heavy hitters in Asia

With Mayooran Elalingam and Haitham Ghattas running the origination and advisory franchise, the bank intends to focus on China, India and Australia.
August 11, 2020

In his first key appointments for the investment bank since taking up his position as chief executive for Asia-Pacific at the beginning of August, Alexander von zur Mühlen has appointed Mayooran Elalingam as head of investment banking coverage and advisory, APAC, and Haitham Ghattas as head of capital markets APAC for Deutsche Bank

Both are internal appointments Elalingam started a couple of weeks ago and Ghattas has been in position since last year.

“Asia-Pacific continues to play an important role in the growth for our overall client franchise, with advisory and capital markets at the heart of our offering. We are delighted to appoint...

