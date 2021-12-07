Exclusive: B Capital appoints partner in Singapore

US and Singapore-headquartered venture capital firm, B Capital, has appointed Sandi Sadek pictured as partner and chief people officer. The firm shared the news exclusively with FinanceAsia.

“At a time when HR is strategically more important than ever, we are in the next chapter of growth with Sandi as our chief people officer. Sandi will advance our efforts to attract and develop the best talent in the industry and shape our employee engagement and culture,” a spokesperson told FA.

The VC, founded in 2015 by Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin and former Bain Capital executive, Raj Ganguly, currently employs 130 people across six offices...