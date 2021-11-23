EQT to double down on healthcare investments, says partner Ken Wong

Swedish alternatives investment firm, EQT Group, has agreed to acquire Brisbane-headquartered cancer care provider, Icon Group, as it continues its foray into the healthcare sector.

The investment will be made through its recently closed 15.7 billion $17.7 billion EQT Infrastructure V fund, and it is in line with the firm’s thematic investment approach, partner and head of EQT Infrastructure Asia Pacific's advisory team, Ken Wong, told FinanceAsia in this Asia exclusive.

“Healthcare is a sector in which we have decades of experience. We’ve conducted over 40 healthcare deals since we were founded, including 20 in the past five years alone,” he added.

...