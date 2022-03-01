EQT to buy Stockland Retirement Living for A$987 million

The purchase will be made by EQT Infrastructure V, which in November acquired cancer care provider Icon Group for an undisclosed amount.
March 01, 2022

EQT last week announced its agreement to acquire Australian retirement village provider, Stockland Retirement Living, from Stockland property development group for a consideration of A$987 million $716.7 million.

The acquisition will be made by the private equity firm’s 15.7 billion fund, EQT Infrastructure V.

The fund, which after the acquisition will be 70-75% deployed, is dedicated to five core sectors, namely, energy, transport logistics, environmental, digital, and social infrastructure.

The fund’s portfolio includes radiation and oncology clinic provider Icon Group, which it acquired in November 2021, in what was the firm’s first infrastructure deal in Australia, and the firm's third deal...

