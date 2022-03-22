EQT Private Equity Asia acquires Chinese pest control operator, Guardian

The acquisition was made by the firm's EQT Mid Market Asia III strategy, forming the fund’s last investment.
March 22, 2022

EQT Private Equity Asia has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai-based pest control operator, Guardian, for an undisclosed amount The transaction closed on 17 March 2022

The purchase was made out of EQT’s $800 million Mid Market Asia III fund, rendering the fund fully deployed, a spokesperson for EQT told FinanceAsia

Details of the transaction, including the size of the stake acquired, were not disclosed, but the spokesperson confirmed that the stake was acquired from Chinese holding company, Jade Invest, and that the deal implies a full exit for Jade

EQT Mid Market Asia III fund targets investments in the range of $30-250 million, in mid-market...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222