EQT Private Equity Asia acquires Chinese pest control operator, Guardian

EQT Private Equity Asia has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai-based pest control operator, Guardian, for an undisclosed amount The transaction closed on 17 March 2022

The purchase was made out of EQT’s $800 million Mid Market Asia III fund, rendering the fund fully deployed, a spokesperson for EQT told FinanceAsia

Details of the transaction, including the size of the stake acquired, were not disclosed, but the spokesperson confirmed that the stake was acquired from Chinese holding company, Jade Invest, and that the deal implies a full exit for Jade

EQT Mid Market Asia III fund targets investments in the range of $30-250 million, in mid-market...