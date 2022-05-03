DLA Piper announces Hong Kong strategic hire

The law firm has poached Crystal Chen from Linklaters, to ramp up its strategic effort across the energy and infrastructure sectors in the Greater Bay Area and the wider APAC region.
May 03, 2022

Global law firm, DLA Piper, today announced the appointment of Crystal Chen as partner to its Finance, Projects and Restructuring FPR practice. A spokesperson for the firm told FinanceAsia that the appointment is effective immediately.

Chen joins the firm in Hong Kong from Linklaters, where she served as partner across its infrastructure and energy division.

With experience spanning development, leveraged, structured and event-driven financings, as well as acquisitions and project disposals, to date, Chen’s remit has covered multiple sectors within the project finance and industrials space. Throughout her career, she has used her bilingual capabilities to focus her practice on both China inbound and outbound...

