Digital wealth platform Syfe raises $80m Series C in Apac push

The firm, backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, has over $10bn of assets, is growing fast in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. Syfe's CEO told FA that management is open to exploring opportunities in Japan and South Korea in the "longer term".
June 05, 2025

Singapore-headquartered Syfe, an Apac digital wealth platform, has closed a Series C funding round of $80 million.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media