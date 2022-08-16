Dechert partner, Daniel Margulies, looks to establish restructuring practice

Brought in to establish Dechert’s first financial restructuring practice in the region, former Kirkland Ellis partner, Daniel Margulies, had one main challenge to find experienced and skilled lawyers in an area where talent is scarce.

“A client pointed out to me that I should be happier with the fact that people have left or turned down competitors to come to me, than any mandates received or invoices collected in the first year of our new business, and that’s probably right,” he told FinanceAsia.

As he highlighted, lawyers specialised in restructuring are hard to come by particularly in Asia where the work is often “dusted...