Dechert partner, Daniel Margulies, looks to establish restructuring practice

Recently appointed Dechert partner, Daniel Margulies, spoke to FinanceAsia about setting up the firm’s first financial restructuring practice in Asia, and what sectors are likely to drive business in light of current macro events.
August 16, 2022

Brought in to establish Dechert’s first financial restructuring practice in the region, former Kirkland Ellis partner, Daniel Margulies, had one main challenge to find experienced and skilled lawyers in an area where talent is scarce.

“A client pointed out to me that I should be happier with the fact that people have left or turned down competitors to come to me, than any mandates received or invoices collected in the first year of our new business, and that’s probably right,” he told FinanceAsia.

As he highlighted, lawyers specialised in restructuring are hard to come by particularly in Asia where the work is often “dusted...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222