DBS security token offering paves way for digital bond ecosystem

This inaugural issue creates a new avenue for issuers, investors and dealer banks to interact digitally on a seamless platform.
June 01, 2021

DBS has priced a S$15 million $11.3 million digital bond, marking the first security token offering STO on the DBS Digital Exchange DDEx.

The DBS Digital Bond, which comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% per annum, was done by way of private placement. DBS is the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

This paves the way for other issuers and clients to tap into DDEx’s capabilities to access capital markets for their funding needs and sets the stage for more STO issuance and listings on DDEx as asset tokenisation turns mainstream.

According to Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, group...

