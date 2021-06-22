DBS pioneers automated digital bond issuance platform

The DBS Fixed Income Execution (FIX) Marketplace paves the way for the digital transformation of capital markets in Asia.
June 22, 2021

DBS is driving efforts to create more efficient and accessible capital markets through digitalisation, via FIX Marketplace, Asia’s first fully digital and automated fixed income execution platform.

At the same time, Keppel Corporation is the first corporate issuer to have its $1 billion euro-commercial paper programme digitalised for issuances under the FIX Marketplace with DBS the sole arranger and dealer of the programme.

Key goals of the FIX Marketplace includes

  • Providing issuers an interface to directly issue their own bonds into the marketplace, while maintaining the ability to execute bond transactions via dealers
  • Revolutionising the primary...
