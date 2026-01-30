DBS names Hong Kong managing director and North Asia chief credit officer

Xu Qing, who has been at the bank for over a decade, will oversee all credit and risk functions in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan.
January 30, 2026

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) has appointed Xu Qing as managing director and senior risk executive for Hong Kong and chief credit officer for North Asia, effective February 1.

