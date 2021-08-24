Cryptocurrency regulation: decoupling major economies

Few investment sectors are as controversial as cryptocurrencies. In recent years, the asset class has grown to mark a noticeable footprint across the investable universe, with the global crypto market totalling around $2 trillion in value, depending on where the pendulum of sentiment swings. Bitcoin, the most famous, accounts for approximately half of the sector’s full size.

Because cryptocurrencies are predominately held by digital enthusiasts, many dismiss that their volatile pricing could spill over and significantly impact traditional investment asset classes such as equities or fixed income. The topic sparks ongoing debate between those who view cryptocurrencies as the future, versus those that consider crypto as a conduit...