Credit Suisse chairman resigns

Switzerland-headquartered bank, Credit Suisse, today (January 17) announced the appointment of Axel P Lehmann (pictured) as its new chairman, effective immediately He will be put forward for election as chairman at the bank’s upcoming AGM, to be held on April 29, 2022

The former UBS Group chief operating officer succeeds António Horta-Osório, following his resignation, which comes on the back of an investigation commissioned by the bank’s Board of Directors

Media reports allege a conscious evasion of Covid-19 quarantine rules as being behind the investigation and Horta-Osório’s subsequent departure

In the bank’s announcement, Horta-Osório said, “I regret that a number of my...