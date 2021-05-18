Crédit Agricole CIB issues innovative solidarity-based green bond

Crédit Agricole CIB’s Taipei branch has issued a seven-year bond offering that marks the first solidarity-based bond.

The proceeds will finance Crédit Agricole CIB Taipei branch’s green loan portfolio and specifically its exposure to renewable energy such as offshore wind farm projects.

Further, upon bond issuance, a solidarity-based feature in the form of a monetary contribution will be given to Plastic Odyssey, a global project supported by Crédit Agricole Group and Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation since 2018, which aims to proactively reduce plastic pollution in oceans.

“This pioneering deal is opening a new chapter in the sustainable bond market,” said Benjamin Lamberg, chief...