Awards

Country Awards: Nominations are now open!

FinanceAsia's prestigious Country Awards is now open for submissions. With an exciting new list of categories and a fresh submissions criteria, all the information you need to take part is here.
March 05, 2020

It is that time of year again FinanceAsia is opening up submissions for its Country Awards, recognising the best banks, brokers, law firms across Asia and rating agencies in China.

The awards are split into two major categories, with domestic and international institutions getting the chance to win in each market. The deadline for all submissions is Friday, April 3. The winners of the awards will be announced in the summer issue of the FinanceAsia magazine and on our website in May.

The editors are also supported by an exclusive Advisory Board of former high-ranking senior bankers and fund...

