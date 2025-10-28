Cora Chiu to join Deutsche Bank from HSBC for North Asia role

Deutsche Bank has appointed Cora Chiu as head of investment management, North Asia, to replace Cedric Ko.
October 28, 2025

Deutsche Bank has appointed Cora Chiu head of investment management (IM), North Asia effective December 16, according to a bank memo seen by FinanceAsia.

