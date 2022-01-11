Cooley appoints Singapore-based capital markets expert

Tim Pitrelli joins the law firm’s Asian practice as partner.
January 11, 2022

US-headquartered law firm, Cooley, has announced the appointment of Tim Pitrelli (pictured) as new Singapore-based partner, boosting the firm’s Asian capital markets practice

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed that Pitrelli commenced his new role on Monday 03 January, bringing the firm’s total Asian presence across Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore to comprise 16 partners and 55 lawyers

With 14 years of experience working in Singapore, Pitrelli brings to his new role experience from from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as an executive director and senior counsel in the investment banking division  

Previously, Pitrelli had held the roles of assistant general counsel and director at Bank of America, and as associate at...

