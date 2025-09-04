Cooley adds Singapore emerging companies, venture capital partner

David He, who has global experience across M&A, private equity and restructurings, joined from Gunderson Dettmer at the beginning of September.
September 04, 2025

David He has joined global law firm Cooley as an emerging companies and venture capital partner in the firm’s Singapore office.

