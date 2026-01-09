Clifford Capital's two $500m bond offerings oversubscribed

The offerings attracted public sector institutions, banks, asset managers, corporates and private banks, with particularly strong participation from Asia.
January 09, 2026

Singapore-headquartered infrastructure credit platform Clifford Capital has priced a dual-tranche US dollar fixed-rate bond offering on January 6.

