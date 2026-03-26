Citi’s Jan Metzger to join Standard Chartered in Hong Kong

Metzger is joining SC's Corporate & Investment Banking team as global head, coverage banking; Kaustubh Kulkarni, co-head at Citi's Apac investment banking team will lead the team at Citi.
March 26, 2026

Jan Metzger is joining Standard Chartered’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) team as global head, coverage banking.

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