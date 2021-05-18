Citi seals first green deal in Chinese dairy industry

Citi has closed a pioneering deal in China, acting as a joint mandated lead arranger and a green loan adviser for China Mengniu Dairy in the inaugural green financing facility in the country’s dairy sector.

The proceeds will be used for the production of natural organic milk and to improve the company’s energy and water saving capabilities.

This highlights a growing focus on ESG so far this year, Citi has raised $23.5 billion in ESG financing for clients in Asia, including $7.6 billion for Chinese clients.



“We are intensely focused on providing more clean and green capital across Asia, as we continue to...