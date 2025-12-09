Citi hires former UBS MD as Korea head of markets sales

Soonwook Kwon was most recently managing director and branch manager at UBS in Seoul.
December 09, 2025

US banking giant Citi has appointed Soonwook Kwon as Korea head of markets sales. 

