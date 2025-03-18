Citi Australia and NZ appoints co-heads of capital markets and advisory; hires from Goldman Sachs

Sydney-based Ben Connolly will step up from his real estate role, while Philippe Perzi will join from Goldman Sachs where he was managing director and head of FIG.
March 18, 2025

Citi Australia and New Zealand has appointed Ben Connolly and Philippe Perzi as co-heads of capital markets and advisory, according to a March 18 media release from the bank.

