Citi appoints ASEAN BCMA co-heads

Citi has announced in a media note the appointment of Matthew Nimtz and Jonathan Quek as co-heads of banking, capital and advisory BCMA for ASEAN, effective October 28.

Based in Singapore, the pair report divisionally to Jan Metzger, head of BCMA for Asia Pacific, and regionally to Amol Gupte, head of ASEAN and CEO of Singapore, the announcement said.

They replace David Biller, who is relocating from Singapore to Europe to take on a broader role as co-head of Industrials for EMEA, Asia and Japan, as was announced by the bank in a media note earlier this year.

Nimtz moves from...