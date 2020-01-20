Debt refinancing

Chinese developers’ dollar bond rush belies weaker 2020 pipeline

Only few weeks into the new year and the market has seen a huge surge in US dollar offshore bonds issued by Chinese real estate firms, but this can’t last experts claim.
January 20, 2020

January still has a way to go and Chinese property developers have already issued more than $10 billion of offshore bonds, roughly double the monthly average of $5.5 billion.

“Particularly in the past two weeks, there has been a big increase in issuance of US dollar offshore bonds by Chinese developers,” Franco Leung, managing director of Moody’s an international rating agency, told FinanceAsia.

Only yesterday January 20 for instance, two Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong, DaFa Properties and SOCAM Development, announced plans to tap the bond markets. On January 16, China Evergrande Group, China’s biggest developer by sales, maintained the momentum by raising...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222