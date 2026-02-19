China’s economy is robust for Year of the Horse despite headwinds: FTSE Russell

Industrial activity remained a “consistent bright spot" throughout 2025 amid 5% GDP growth; there are consistent deflationary pressures.
February 19, 2026

China’s GDP met its growth GDP target of 5% in 2025 despite a slowdown to 4.5% GDP growth in Q4 2024.

